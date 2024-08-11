ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam urges DMK govt. to consult with Governor and appoint V-Cs for varsities

Published - August 11, 2024 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday, August 11, 2024 urged the DMK government to “consult with the Governor” and fill up the Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) posts in State-run universities, in the interest of students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to a case pending before the Supreme Court over the inclusion of a representative of the University Grants Commission in the Search Committee to pick V-Cs, Mr. Panneerselvam urged the government for speedy completion of the court proceedings.

During the past three years, the State-run universities faced severe financial crunch and could not appoint teachers or to pay them salaries and could not conduct examinations on time, Mr. Paneerselvam charged in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The posts of V-Cs of five State-run universities, including the University of Madras, Bharathiar University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, remained vacant for several months now, he pointed out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As there was an issue over including a representative of the University Grants Commission in the Search Committee, a panel headed by the Secretary of the Higher Education Department led these universities without V-Cs, he said.

“If this situation continues, there would come a scenario when there would be no V-Cs for many of the universities,” the former CM contended and underlined the significance of a V-C for a university. He further insisted that the Tamil Nadu government had the responsibility and duty to appoint V-Cs for these institutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US