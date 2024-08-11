Panneerselvam urges DMK govt. to consult with Governor and appoint V-Cs for varsities

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday, August 11, 2024 urged the DMK government to “consult with the Governor” and fill up the Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) posts in State-run universities, in the interest of students.

Referring to a case pending before the Supreme Court over the inclusion of a representative of the University Grants Commission in the Search Committee to pick V-Cs, Mr. Panneerselvam urged the government for speedy completion of the court proceedings.

During the past three years, the State-run universities faced severe financial crunch and could not appoint teachers or to pay them salaries and could not conduct examinations on time, Mr. Paneerselvam charged in a statement.

The posts of V-Cs of five State-run universities, including the University of Madras, Bharathiar University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, remained vacant for several months now, he pointed out.

As there was an issue over including a representative of the University Grants Commission in the Search Committee, a panel headed by the Secretary of the Higher Education Department led these universities without V-Cs, he said.

“If this situation continues, there would come a scenario when there would be no V-Cs for many of the universities,” the former CM contended and underlined the significance of a V-C for a university. He further insisted that the Tamil Nadu government had the responsibility and duty to appoint V-Cs for these institutions.

