GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam urges DMK govt. to consult with Governor and appoint V-Cs for varsities

Published - August 11, 2024 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday, August 11, 2024 urged the DMK government to “consult with the Governor” and fill up the Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) posts in State-run universities, in the interest of students.

Referring to a case pending before the Supreme Court over the inclusion of a representative of the University Grants Commission in the Search Committee to pick V-Cs, Mr. Panneerselvam urged the government for speedy completion of the court proceedings.

During the past three years, the State-run universities faced severe financial crunch and could not appoint teachers or to pay them salaries and could not conduct examinations on time, Mr. Paneerselvam charged in a statement.

The posts of V-Cs of five State-run universities, including the University of Madras, Bharathiar University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, remained vacant for several months now, he pointed out.

As there was an issue over including a representative of the University Grants Commission in the Search Committee, a panel headed by the Secretary of the Higher Education Department led these universities without V-Cs, he said.

“If this situation continues, there would come a scenario when there would be no V-Cs for many of the universities,” the former CM contended and underlined the significance of a V-C for a university. He further insisted that the Tamil Nadu government had the responsibility and duty to appoint V-Cs for these institutions.

Related Topics

universities and colleges / university / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.