Panneerselvam urges CM Stalin to implement G.O. to benefit govt. doctors

O. Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to implement a G.O. issued during the erstwhile DMK government in 2009 over government doctors’ seniority and pay structure. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to implement a G.O. issued during the erstwhile DMK government in 2009 over government doctors’ seniority and pay structure.

In a statement, he cited reports that actions have been initiated against representations of associations, who had planned for a protest on October 30 underlining their demands.

“The Chief Minister should think about his statement earlier as opposition leader when he said staging a protest was their [government doctors’] right and duty. But he is taking action against them now,” Mr. Panneerselvam charged.

The former CM insisted the DMK government to implement the G.O. No. 354 issued in 2009 and rescind all the actions initiated against the representatives of doctors’ associations who were planning a protest on October 30.

Following request from Tamil Nadu Government Doctor’s Association, a committee was constituted in July 2009 to look into promotional opportunities of government doctors at various levels.

After the panel submitted its report, the then DMK government had in October that year issued G.O.(Ms) No. 354 through the Health and Family Welfare Department, after examining the recommendations of the committee.