Panneerselvam urges CM Stalin to implement G.O. to benefit govt. doctors

The former CM insisted the DMK government to implement the government order No. 354 issued in 2009 and rescind all the actions initiated against the representatives of doctors’ associations

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI:
November 13, 2022 16:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

O. Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to implement a G.O. issued during the erstwhile DMK government in 2009 over government doctors’ seniority and pay structure.  | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to implement a G.O. issued during the erstwhile DMK government in 2009 over government doctors’ seniority and pay structure.

In a statement, he cited reports that actions have been initiated against representations of associations, who had planned for a protest on October 30 underlining their demands.

“The Chief Minister should think about his statement earlier as opposition leader when he said staging a protest was their [government doctors’] right and duty. But he is taking action against them now,” Mr. Panneerselvam charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The former CM insisted the DMK government to implement the G.O. No. 354 issued in 2009 and rescind all the actions initiated against the representatives of doctors’ associations who were planning a protest on October 30.

Following request from Tamil Nadu Government Doctor’s Association, a committee was constituted in July 2009 to look into promotional opportunities of government doctors at various levels.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After the panel submitted its report, the then DMK government had in October that year issued G.O.(Ms) No. 354 through the Health and Family Welfare Department, after examining the recommendations of the committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
government
government departments

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app