Panneerselvam urges CM to ensure adequate stocks of drugs to treat mucormycosis

AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday urged Chief Minister M.K Stalin to ensure adequate stock of Amphotericin-B, the drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis, and have the disease covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the scheme for government staff and pensioners.

In a statement, he also referred to reports of non availability of the drug in Krishnagiri district. In another statement issued on Friday, the AIADMK leader appealed to Mr Stalin to intensify further the government’s steps to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.