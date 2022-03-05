Panneerselvam urges Chief Minister to take steps against Mekedatu project

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, criticised the move of the Karnataka government in setting aside ₹1,000 crore for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said the project should never be allowed for execution and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take steps, through the Central government and the Supreme Court, to have it stalled.

Members expelled

In a separate statement issued by Mr. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the party expelled seven members in Kumarapalayam of Namakkal district, including three councillors of the Kumarapalayam municipality for supporting an independent candidate , against the party’s line, in the election to the chairman post of the local body.

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, criticised the DMK government for having, what he called, changes in the examination pattern for 10th and 12th standards, which were in tune with the New Education Policy.