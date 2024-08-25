Panneerselvam urges Central government to reject Mekedatu dam proposal

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday, August 25, 2024, urged the Central government to reject at once the fresh application submitted by Karnataka seeking Terms of Reference for a proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

In a statement, he also urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to take all steps necessary to prevent the project for a dam across the Cauvery. He contended that the project would affect the rights and interests of farmers and people in the Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu.

Citing the verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the judgment of the Supreme Court over Tamil Nadu’s rights in the Cauvery water, he pointed out that the neighbouring Karnataka has been “habitual” of not honouring the verdict and the judgment.

Referring to media reports that Karnataka has submitted fresh applications with the Central government and related discussions in the meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Mr. Panneerselvam said any discussion over Mekedatu proposal was not within the mandate of the CMWA.

“Moreover, when the case relating to the Meketadu proposal is pending before the Supreme Court, discussions over the proposal in the CWMA would amount to contempt of the court,” Mr. Panneerselvam charged. Besides, Karnataka could not discuss the proposal without the concurrence of Tamil Nadu in this regard, he underlined.

Criticising the silence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in this regard, Mr. Panneerselvam claimed that the people and farmers of Tamil Nadu were worried over the CM’s silence on the matter. “The people of Tamil Nadu expect the CM to condemn the actions of Karnataka and to block the Mekedatu proposal.”