Tamil Nadu

Panneerselvam terms police assault as human rights violation

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday termed police assaulting members of the public as a “violation of human rights.”

In a statement, he referred to the recent case of a policeman beating a farmer to death in Salem district and a couple of other incidents where the police were reported to have assaulted a construction worker in Virudhunagar and a differently abled person in Tenkasi. “If certain persons have committed offence, the police should bring them to book and get them punished through due process of law. It is unacceptable that the police personnel themselves are attacking them,” he said and called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to advise the police to conduct itself within the confines of law.


