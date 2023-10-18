HamberMenu
Panneerselvam slams DMK regime, says its lackadaisical approach led to Virudhunagar fireworks unit deaths

Had the government been genuinely interested in the welfare of people, it would have, by now, inspected all firecracker units in T.N. and stopped production at illegal units, the former AIADMK leader said in a statement 

October 18, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam

Former coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday blamed the DMK regime’s “lackadaisical approach” for the death of 14 persons at private fireworks units in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

These latest incidents took place within 10 days of a blast in Ariyalur district, he pointed out in a statement, adding that had the government been genuinely interested in the welfare of people, it would have, by now, inspected all such units in the State and stopped production at illegal units. 

Mr Panneerselvam demanded a payment of ​​₹10 lakh each to the family of the deceased and ₹3 lakh each to the injured. 

