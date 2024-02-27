ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam slams DMK regime for being ‘careless’ over A.P.’s Palar check-dam project

February 27, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The former AIADMK leader said the A.P. government’s proposal had exposed a lack of concern on the part of T.N. Ministers

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Pannerselvam, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, criticised the DMK regime for its “carelessness” over the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposed project to build a check-dam on the Palar river.  

In a statement, he said the project launch had exposed a “lack of concern” on the part of Water Resources Minster Duraimurugan and Public Works Minister E.V. Velu, both of whom hailed from districts benefitted by the Palar river. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to get the hearing of cases, pending at present before the Supreme Court, expedited, and put an end to the neighbouring State’s proposal.

