Panneerselvam slams DMK govt. over Congress functionary’s death in Tirunelveli

May 05, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to accord special attention to law-and-order situation in the State and crush anti-social elements with an iron fist. Referring to the death of Congress Tirunelveli (East) president K.P. Jeyakumar Dhansingh, he urged the Chief Minister to bring those responsible for his death to book.

“The fact that someone, who is part of the Congress party, an ally of the DMK, had given a complaint to the police that there were threats to his life and he has eventually been killed means that the DMK government has been lethargic in its functions,” he contended.

If the police had extended protection to him, this murder would not have occurred. “This incident raises suspicion whether the DMK government is supporting anti-social elements,” he said.

In another statement, he condemned an incident at Ram Nagar in Madipakkam in Chennai, where a DMK councillor allegedly assaulted an elderly man for money.

