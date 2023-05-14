ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam seeks regularisation of services of nurses recruited by the Medical Services Recruitment Board

May 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for regularising the services of all nurses recruited by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB).

In a statement, he referred to the DMK’s election manifesto that assured regularisation of services of contract workers and underlined that though two years had passed since the DMK government assumed office, several doctors and nurses were removed from service.

The DMK government, he said, was not willing to listen to the demands of nurses. It was said that the orders issued to over 13,000 nurses recruited by the MSRB said their services would be regularised after two years of contract. But services of over 10,000 of them were not regularised even after eight years, the former Chief Minister pointed out.

