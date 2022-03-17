Panneerselvam seeks postponement of engineering first semester exams

He urges Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to discuss with stakeholders and consider students’ request

The AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday demanded that the first semester examinations for the first year engineering students, scheduled to commence on March 21, be postponed by one month, after which they could be held through online mode.

Contending that the examination schedule announced by the Anna University had shocked the students, he said in a statement that classes were conducted only for 60 days in most colleges during the first semester. Also when classes began in November, the students were compelled to attend only online, and those institutions that had functioned as centres for awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic, held classes for only 40 days.

The colleges have reportedly asked for the postponement as the State government had originally stated that except for the eighth semester, online examinations for other semesters would be held, Mr. Panneerselvam said, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to discuss with all stakeholders and consider the request of the students compassionately.

In another statement, the AIADMK coordinator referred to reports of rise in the prices of construction materials and the decision of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to hike the infrastructure development fee by 20%. He wanted the Chief Minister to ensure the prices were kept under control.