ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam seeks his group to be recognised as AIADMK (OPS)

March 19, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI:

The Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has requested the Election Commission to recognise his group as AIADMK (OPS) and to be allotted a common symbol.

Making this plea, Mr Panneerselvam, in a representation dated March 15, stated that this arrangement should be made as an alternative option wherein both factions (led by him and Edappadi K. Palaniswami) should be given independent symbols. However, he claimed that he remained as AIADMK coordinator and should be  permitted to use the symbol of “two leaves.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US