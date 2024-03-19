GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panneerselvam seeks his group to be recognised as AIADMK (OPS)

March 19, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI:

The Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has requested the Election Commission to recognise his group as AIADMK (OPS) and to be allotted a common symbol.

Making this plea, Mr Panneerselvam, in a representation dated March 15, stated that this arrangement should be made as an alternative option wherein both factions (led by him and Edappadi K. Palaniswami) should be given independent symbols. However, he claimed that he remained as AIADMK coordinator and should be  permitted to use the symbol of “two leaves.”

