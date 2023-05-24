HamberMenu
Panneerselvam seeks compensation for farmers in Tiruppur district

May 24, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to announce compensation for farmers whose crops were affected during the gusty winds that hit the Tiruppur district recently. The ousted AIADMK leader also flagged the issue of electric lines hanging low in some parts due to the winds.

In a statement, he referred to the gusty winds at a few villages in Avinashi area a few days ago that reportedly affected crops, including about 15,000 plantain crops. Damages were incurred by farmers in Pongalur and Udumalai.

