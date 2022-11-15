Panneerselvam says move to transfer land from TANTEA to Forest Dept. “exposes government’s inefficiency”

November 15, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator said it was for the government to see to it that enterprises such as TANTEA ran profitably; he said asking workers to vacate their quarters amounted to “deportation”

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, said on Tuesday that the decision to transfer 2,152 hectares of land from the  Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) to the Forest Department had exposed the government’s inefficiency.

“If an organisation is not earning profits, it is for the government to see to it that it runs profitably,” he said in a statement.  In the light of the demand for jobs for the legal heirs of former TANTEA employees and regularising the services of contract workers, the government citing the issue of labour shortage was unacceptable, he said.

TANTEA workers would never accept the loss of jobs and living quarters. “Terminating their services and compelling them to vacate their quarters amounts to deportation,” Mr. Panneerselvam said, appealing to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to protect the livelihood of the workers. 

