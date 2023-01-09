ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam says Governor skipping ‘haven of peace’ description illustrates true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

January 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday, said no other illustration of the true law and order condition in the State was required than Governor R.N. Ravi’s act of skipping the description of the State as a haven of peace while delivering his address to the Assembly.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that the text of the address had included the reference. “Based on the prevalence of bomb culture in the State, infiltration of drug gangs and daily murders and robberies, it has to be inferred that the Governor has come to the conclusion that the State is not a  haven of peace,” he said. 

He also made fun of the government for having included the matter of the hike in the dearness allowance for government staff, a move that came after a delay of six months. In the Governor’s address, there was no mention of the restoration of the old pension scheme and additional pension for those who had crossed the age of 70, all of which were being eagerly awaited by government employees and teachers, he said. “If this trend continues, one does not have to feel surprised if the address includes the payment of salaries, pay hike and expenditure arising out of promotions,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics / Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US