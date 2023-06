June 21, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam and former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Wednesday urged the DMK government to drop its reported move to increase the road tax as it would, according to them, affect the people.

They pointed out that the proposed hike would lead to the rise in the prices of two-wheelers and cars by ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 and ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 respectively.