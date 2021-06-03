Panneerselvam requests Stalin to take steps for curbing price hike of essential commodities

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make use of the Price Stabilisation Fund for curtailing the rise of prices of essential commodities in the open market.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled how former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had utilised the Fund which led to reduction of prices of essential commodities. Citing reports of prices of various commodities in the last one year, he said while people, who were being put to economic hardship on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, were also hit by the price hike. A conservative estimate revealed that a family had to spend ₹500 to ₹1,000 more a month.

The AIADMK leader also requested the Chief Minister to take steps against hoarding and smuggling of commodities.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a letter, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having sent a draft detailed project report to States on the linking of Godavari-Cauvery rivers for comments. He referred to how during his Chief Ministership, he had pursued the matter with the Centre.