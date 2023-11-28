Panneerselvam requests film industry to reschedule its December 24 event on Karunanidhi to another day

November 28, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, appealed to the film industry to reschedule its event on former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi to some other day instead of December 24, the death anniversary of the AIADMK’s founder and another former CM, M.G. Ramachandran.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam called upon the film industry to keep in mind the achievements and sacrifices of MGR and hold the event, which had been planned to mark the centenary celebration of Karunanidhi, on another day.

In another statement, AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, wanted the State government to hold a caste survey instead of waiting for the Centre to order a caste census. He cited the examples of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in this regard.