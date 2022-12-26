Panneerselvam rejects Palaniswami’s demand against use of the party’s name

December 26, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has rejected the demand of his former colleague and interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, that he should not use the party’s name, address and seal.

Responding to a legal notice from the Palaniswami camp, the message issued on behalf of Mr. Panneerselvam stated that the notice was issued on “wholly presumptuous assertions and claims in the teeth of the pending proceedings” before the Supreme Court.

‘No authority’

It observed that Mr. Palaniswami had “no authority” to represent the AIADMK, and he was only a “former joint coordinator”.

The “so-called election” of Mr Palaniswami as interim general secretary was “illegal since the very convening of the meeting held on July 11, 2022 where he claims to have been elected as interim General Secretary is invalid and under challenge in pending judicial proceedings,” the reply said, denying that Mr Panneerselvam was “any way an ‘outsider”’ to the AIADMK.“...he [Mr Panneerselvam] is the lawfully elected Coordinator of the AIADMK, its treasurer and also a primary member of the party,” the reply added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Mr Panneeselvam called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to come out with a statement, giving full details regarding vacancies in the government; the number of positions that could not be filled due to litigation and the number of vacancies that were proposed to be filled in the coming years.