Panneerselvam reiterates that his group will field a candidate in Erode (East)

January 23, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam and Panrutti S. Ramachandran at the district secretaries meeting in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday reiterated that his group would contest in the Erode (East) Assembly byelection, slated for February 27.

Addressing journalists after holding a meeting in Chennai with his group’s functionaries, which lasted over two-and-a-half hours, Mr. Panneerselvam said every participant wanted the group to take part in the bypoll. Shortly, the nominee would be named, Mr Panneerselvam said, expressing hope that his group would get the symbol of “two leaves.”

Asked for comment regarding the reported indication of support by the BJP’s State president for the AIADMK, the deposed coordinator replied that “he [Mr Annamalai] has expressed his view.” Among those present at the meeting were Panruti S. Ramachandran, political advisor, R. Vaithilingam, former Minister, and J.C.D. Prabhakar, former legislator.

