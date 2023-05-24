Panneerselvam questions Stalin’s silence on overpricing, deaths due to Tasmac

May 24, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over his alleged silence over complaints relating to the illegal sale, overpricing and deaths due to liquor from State-run outlets operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

In a statement, he referred to overpricing of liquor in licensed Tasmac bars, which he said led to questions as to who did the additional collections go to. “The million dollar question is to who is the additional revenue going to. The CM has the duty and responsibility to answer these questions. But, he is maintaining silence.”

Recalling the recent incident in Thanjavur where two men died after consuming liquor at a licensed bar, Mr. Panneerselvam underlined that traces of cyanide were found in the samples. He contended several irregularities and corruption was rampant in Tasmac.

In another statement, he urged the government to regularise the services of domestic breeding checkers, who have been engaged in mosquito control measures in rural areas for the past 17 years.

He underlined the significance of their services in checking the menace of vector-borne diseases such as Malaria, Filaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis. They are presently on contract with the Health Department.