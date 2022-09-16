Panneerselvam questions DMK for its silence over A. Raja’s speech

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday wondered whether the DMK had encouraged its MP and former Union Minister A. Raja, who had made reportedly observations decrying Hindus, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remained silent on the matter.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu too did not respond to a question on the issue. He also said as far as his organisation was concerned, it would condemn whoever sought to insult any religion. “I express condemnation over the speech of Mr. Raja, which is against the Constitution of India, and the DMK which has not condemned it,” he said, adding that Mr. Raja’s speech against one religion would not only go against communal harmony but also pave the way for clashes between religions.

Mr. Panneerselvam called upon Mr. Stalin to deplore the speech and take legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a public meeting on Thursday, the AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised Mr. Raja for the speech.