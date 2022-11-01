Panneerselvam pulls up DMK govt. for silence on DA hike issue 

He urges Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to order a hike in the dearness allowance from 34% to 38%

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 19:13 IST

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday criticised the DMK government for staying silent on the issue of effecting a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for government staff and pensioners. In a statement, he said one month had lapsed since the Central government had announced an increase of 4 percentage points in the DA — 34% to 38% — for its employees and pensioners, with effect from July 1. As the State government had already postponed the two rounds of hike in DA by six months, its staff and pensioners had expected that the government would, at least, give the four-percentage point increase, effective July 1, on account of the festival season. But they had to have only disappointment.

Delayed increase

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that against the Centre’s decision of providing the 14-percentage point hike in DA with effect from July 1, 2021, the State government gave a similar increase only from January 1, 2022. Again, when the Union government increased the DA by 3%, effective January 1, 2022, the State government did the same only from July 1, 2022. This meant that the State government did not give the benefit to its employees and pensioners for six months. “Perhaps, snatching away the existing benefit is what the Dravidian model is,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to stop the practice of providing delayed increase in DA, and order a hike in the DA from 34% to 38%.  

