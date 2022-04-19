Panneerselvam pitches for Tamil Thai Vaazhthu every day in Assembly
AIADMK coordinator and deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam has requested that the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu be sung in the Assembly every day before the proceedings commenced.
After Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu concluded his speech in the House on Tuesday, Mr. Panneerselvam rose to make the request. “This request could be considered by the Leader of the House and a good decision could be taken by the Speaker,” he said.
Currently, a couplet from the Thirukkural is recited by the Speaker every day before the proceedings commenced.
