Panneerselvam, Palaniswami urge AIADMK members to complete unfinished agenda of Jayalalithaa

Reminding members of the AIADMK that all had experienced electoral successes and reverses, the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday, urged them to protect the party and take a vow to complete the unfinished agenda left behind by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the area of public service.

In a statement issued on the eve of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami called upon the workers to make relentless efforts and remain determined for the benefit of the party. They also recalled the observations made by the former Chief Minister who said the party would continue to work for the welfare of people even after her lifetime and pointed out that she had made the observations as she wanted the organisation to ensure that the underprivileged would climb up the ladder.