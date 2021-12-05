Panneerselvam, Palaniswami file nominations for party posts

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 29/03/2021: Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam addressing The Hindu at his party office in Bodi near Theni, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, 29 March 2021. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu. (Picture goes with T. Ramakrishnans story)

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 00:01 IST

They seek to be elected as coordinator, co-coordinator

Former Chief Ministers O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday filed nomination papers for the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator, respectively — the positions being held by them in the AIADMK.

The papers will be taken up for scrutiny on Sunday, according to C. Ponnaiyan, an election official appointed for the organisational polls.

He refused to divulge details regarding the number of nomination papers received and the names of applicants other than Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami.

Advertising

Advertising

Assault of applicant

In light of another incident of an applicant being assaulted at the party office, Mr. Ponnaiyan and his colleague, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, were asked by journalists whether any complaint had been received over the poll process. They replied in the negative.

In the meantime, D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary, submitted a petition to Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, seeking police protection for the AIADMK headquarters. He said those who were not even primary members of the party or who had been expelled from the party and who were members of other parties were seeking to create trouble at the party office, under the guise of submitting nomination papers. Mr. Jayakumar added that his colleague, Adhi Rajaram, had given a complaint in this regard.

During the day, the party office witnessed tense moments for a while, after Mr. Jayakumar was said to have confronted his colleague and former Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju for his reported observations. Mr. Raju denied having made any observations.

Later, Mr. Jayakumar was pacified by other members of the party.