Panneerselvam writes to Prime Minister to secure release of Indians held captive in Myanmar

‘About 300 Indians held hostages are inflicted with electric shocks as punishment for refusing to indulge in illegal jobs’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 12:37 IST

O. Pannerselvam.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to secure the release of about 300 Indians, including 60 from Tamil Nadu, who are presently held in Myanmar.

In his letter to the PM, Mr. Panneerselvam said about 300 Indians, who had initially moved to Thailand for employment were abducted and taken to Myanmar where they were being forced to carry out illegal jobs that includes online scamming.

"Refusals to abide by their instructions in such indulgence, Indian citizens are inflicted with electric shocks as punishment. It has been reported that that they are held as hostages. The family members of our innocent citizens are under extreme fear, not knowing the whereabouts of their dear ones in Myanmar," the former CM wrote.

Family of stranded youth in Myanmar plead for his safe return

"I would be grateful if you could kindly intervene personally and take up the matter at the highest level in Myanmar to secure the safety and security of the Indians and arrange for their safe passage back to India," Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had, on Wednesday, written to the PM requesting to secure the release of the 300 Indians from illegal custody in Myanmar.

