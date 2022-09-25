Panneerselvam opposes ‘attempts’ to reduce beneficiaries of Old Age Pension

‘OAP was being granted only after field-level verification by officials’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 25, 2022 16:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday opposed reported attempts to reduce the number of beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension (OAP) schemes and urged the DMK government to ensure all those getting the pension now continued to do so.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam cited reports, according to which the government has cancelled the pension for over 1.82 lakh beneficiaries after databases were compared between the list of beneficiaries and the list of those with cooking cylinders and those, who availed gold jewel loans.

"It is against natural justice to impose fresh restrictions to reduce the number of beneficiaries with an intention to reduce the cost on the exchequer," he contended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Govt. monitors changing economic profile of beneficiaries of old age pension

Pointing out that the OAP was being granted only after field-level verification by officials, Mr. Panneerselvam said it was not acceptable to undertake another survey to contend they are above above poverty line to cancel the pension.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Moreover, only because they are being paid the old age pension, their children are maintaining them. If their pension is stopped, there would be a situation when they would have to look for orphanages," he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
state politics
pension and welfare
senior citizens
social security

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app