Tamil Nadu

Panneerselvam opposes ‘attempts’ to reduce beneficiaries of Old Age Pension

O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday opposed reported attempts to reduce the number of beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension (OAP) schemes and urged the DMK government to ensure all those getting the pension now continued to do so.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam cited reports, according to which the government has cancelled the pension for over 1.82 lakh beneficiaries after databases were compared between the list of beneficiaries and the list of those with cooking cylinders and those, who availed gold jewel loans.

"It is against natural justice to impose fresh restrictions to reduce the number of beneficiaries with an intention to reduce the cost on the exchequer," he contended.

Also Read
Govt. monitors changing economic profile of beneficiaries of old age pension

Pointing out that the OAP was being granted only after field-level verification by officials, Mr. Panneerselvam said it was not acceptable to undertake another survey to contend they are above above poverty line to cancel the pension.

"Moreover, only because they are being paid the old age pension, their children are maintaining them. If their pension is stopped, there would be a situation when they would have to look for orphanages," he claimed.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
state politics
pension and welfare
senior citizens
social security
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2022 3:55:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/panneerselvam-ops-opposes-attempts-to-reduce-beneficiaries-of-old-age-pension/article65933963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY