Panneerselvam opposes re-employing of retired officials to government posts

Published - May 17, 2024 04:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The former AIADMK leader said this practice of the T.N. government was affecting the employment opportunities of young people in the State

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File photograph

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday opposed the reported practice of the Tamil Nadu government re-employing retired officials on contracts, as, he said, this affected the employment opportunities of the youth. He alleged that government recruitments were not being undertaken over the past three years of the DMK regime.

Officials up to Secretary-level posts are re-employed in the same position after their retirement, Mr. Panneerselvam, who is now leader of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, said, pointing to specific cases.

“Besides, employees are recruited on contract at all levels,” he said adding, “In Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), employees are filled through external agencies.” There was opposition to the likely re-employment of retired officials to the recently-established Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority, he said and sought Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s intervention to fill up vacancies through a proper recruitment process.

