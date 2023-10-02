ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam opposes NMC norm of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population

October 02, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday urged the Central government to withdraw the National Medical Commission’s recent guidelines to cap the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges with the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in the States.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to exert pressure on the Central government in this regard.

Contending the recent NMC guideline was against the interests of southern States, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that Tamil Nadu was among States that efficiently implemented population control measures.

Though there were several medical colleges in the State, “if quality medical care is to be extended to all sections of the people in the State, the number of doctors have to be increased,” he argued.

Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of MBBS seats in the country and there were a total of 72 medical colleges across the State, including 37 State-run medical colleges and 35 private medical colleges, according to him.

