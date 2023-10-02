HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam opposes NMC norm of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population

October 02, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday urged the Central government to withdraw the National Medical Commission’s recent guidelines to cap the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges with the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in the States.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to exert pressure on the Central government in this regard.

Contending the recent NMC guideline was against the interests of southern States, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that Tamil Nadu was among States that efficiently implemented population control measures.

Though there were several medical colleges in the State, “if quality medical care is to be extended to all sections of the people in the State, the number of doctors have to be increased,” he argued.

Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of MBBS seats in the country and there were a total of 72 medical colleges across the State, including 37 State-run medical colleges and 35 private medical colleges, according to him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.