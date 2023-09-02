Panneerselvam meets Rajinikanth on the eve of launch of his State-wide tour

September 02, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Chennai

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday met actor Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence in Poes Gardens here. The meeting was said to have lasted about an hour.

An aide of Mr. Panneerselvam, who did not divulge any further detail about the meeting, said the AIADMK’s former coordinator would address a public meeting in Kancheepuram town on Sunday evening. In a statement, he expressed support for “one nation one election” and pointed out that five Constitutional amendments had to be carried out for getting the concept implemented before the next year’s Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that his party would hold a demonstration on September 7 to highlight the plight of Attur and Narasingapuram municipalities in Salem district in front of the municipality office of Attur. Former Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar would lead the stir.