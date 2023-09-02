HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam meets Rajinikanth on the eve of launch of his State-wide tour

September 02, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday met actor Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence in Poes Gardens here. The meeting was said to have lasted about an hour.

An aide of Mr. Panneerselvam, who did not divulge any further detail about the meeting, said the AIADMK’s former coordinator would address a public meeting in Kancheepuram town on Sunday evening. In a statement, he expressed support for “one nation one election” and pointed out that five Constitutional amendments had to be carried out for getting the concept implemented before the next year’s Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that his party would hold a demonstration on September 7 to highlight the plight of Attur and Narasingapuram municipalities in Salem district in front of the municipality office of Attur. Former Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar would lead the stir. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.