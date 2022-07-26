Panneerselvam makes some more ‘appointments’

Deposed AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced that former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and former legislator R.T. Ramachandran had been made organisation secretary and Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai secretary of the party headed by him, which he calls the AIADMK.

C. Thirumaran and R.V. Babu had been designated as president and secretary of advocates’ wing, according to a statement issued by Mr Panneerselvam. The unified Puducherry unit would be headed by former legislator Om Sakthi Segar.

Appointments had also been made for the post of secretaries of district units in Tiruppur, Madurai, Tiruneveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Tiruchi.