Panneerselvam leaves for Gujarat to take part in Pongal event

January 22, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday left for Gujarat where he is expected to attend the Pongal celebrations organised by a Tamil association. He maintained that it was not a political visit.

“A Tamil Sangam in Gujarat had invited me to the Pongal celebrations. I am attending the event,” he told reporters.

To a question, he maintained that there was no political reason behind his visit. Mr. Panneerselvam’s supporters, including MLA Manoj Pandian, accompanied him to Ahmedabad.

