Panneerselvam group turns critical of BJP leader Annamalai

February 15, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The group, led by the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, is increasingly becoming critical of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, for what it calls his “disrespectful attitude” towards its leader.

Last week, a resolution was adopted at a meeting of the group in Sivaganga in this regard. This has raised eyebrows in political circles as Mr. Panneerselvam has been known to be a vigorous supporter of the BJP central leadership.

Marudhu Alagaraj, the group’s propaganda secretary, blames it on Mr. Annamalai’s “partisan approach” towards AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “While we appreciate the BJP’s efforts to bring about unity in our party, we are sad at the treatment meted out by Mr. Annamalai to our leader,” says Mr. Alagaraj, who contested unsuccessfully in the Tiruppattur constituency in south Tamil Nadu in the 2021 election.

To give an illustration, the spokesperson contends that recently, Mr. Annamalai did not address Mr. Panneerselvam as the “coordinator” of the AIADMK despite the latter “having been elected unanimously by all primary members” of the party, whereas he called Mr. Palaniswami the “interim general secretary”, a position “not recognised” by the Election Commission and the Supreme Court.

Asked whether Mr. Annamalai could have acted on his own on such a matter, Mr. Alagaraj replies that further course of action would be considered if the BJP leader continued conducting himself in the same way.

A senior leader of Mr. Panneerselvam’s group says no invitation was sent to his group for an event held in Chennai on Wednesday to felicitate BJP former State president C.P. Radhakrishnan on his appointment as the Governor of Jharkhand, whereas the other allies of the BJP had attended the function. Former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar [the prominent face of the Palaniswami camp] had taken part in the event, the leader points out.

The leader adds that despite Mr. Panneerselvam expressing his desire to work for the victory of K.S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK in the Erode (East) by-election, there has been no message from Mr. Palaniswami and his colleagues, calling upon the deposed coordinator to campaign for the candidate.

A meeting of the group scheduled in Chennai for Monday is expected to deliberate on the two issues — the BJP State president’s “treatment” of Mr. Panneerselvam and the group’s move with regard to the participation in the by-election campaign.

