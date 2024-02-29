ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam group reiterates its support to BJP

February 29, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The group led by the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday reiterated its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Lok Sabha election.

Interacting with the media, Mr. Panneerselvam and Panruti S. Ramachandran, political advisor of the group, explained the rationale behind their group’s position and said that in the interest of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue in power.

Regarding questions on the absence of the group at a rally addressed by Mr. Modi in Palladam on Tuesday, Mr. Ramachandran replied that “they [the BJP] had invited guests. There is no need to invite one’s own family members for a family event.”

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that his group and the BJP had been having discussion on a daily basis and he had been saying that “we are part of the alliance.”

BJP’s response

However, an office-bearer of the State unit of the BJP said that as the Panneerselvam group had not yet become a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it was not present at the Palladam event. To a question whether the BJP was waiting for the AIADMK to join the NDA, the functionary replied in the negative and observed that the advice from the top leadership of the party was clear and that there was no need for the State unit leaders to “beg with anyone” to join the alliance.

