Panneerselvam for filling panchayat secretary posts through TNPSC

May 21, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to take steps to fill the village panchayat secretary posts across the State through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to 2022 ordinance regarding appointment of village panchayat secretaries and demands by an association, and said the government had not issued necessary orders even though Sixth Finance Commission had made recommendations in this regard.

“If the village panchayat secretary posts are filled through the TNPSC, poor but talented youth would get government jobs and help serve social justice and they could function without any partisanship,” Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

He urged the government to release the conditions of service for these posts.