Panneerselvam for continuing old procedure to benefit pensioners

June 12, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday opposed a recent government order by the Finance Department that has reportedly revised the procedure for pensioners to produce their ‘Life Certificates’. In a statement, he referred to the G.O. reportedly issued on May 31 this year, as per which pensioners were to submit their respective ‘Life Certificates’ during the month in which they had retired. He contended that pensioners and family pensioners were living with their sons and daughters in other towns and cities, and some of them lived in other States and countries. They were of the view that the earlier procedure of producing the ‘Life Certificates’ between July and September every year was better, and a representation in this regard was communicated by the pensioners associations, he said.

