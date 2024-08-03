Panneerselvam flays hike in profession tax, trade licence fee

Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee O. Panneerselvam on Friday criticised the DMK government for the hike in the profession tax, trade licence fee, and rent of the sports stadia of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said these measures would adversely affect the people, and sought the withdrawal of the hike.

Referring to the killing of a Rameswaram fisherman in the Sri Lankan waters, Mr. Pannerselvam, in another statement, called for expediting the repatriation of the fisherman’s mortal remains and the retrieval of the body of a missing person - Ramachandran. The Union government should also provide compensation to the family of the deceased and ensure that all those fishermen admitted to the Jaffna Hospital were being given proper medical treatment. Bilateral talks should be held at the earliest to find a permanent solution to the fisheries dispute, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Meanwhile, in a post on his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran condemned the Tiruppur municipal corporation for reportedly lodging migration workers at a toilet for more than a month and denying basic amenities to them. Mr. Dhinakaran said the workers were hired for conservancy work, and called for strict action against the officials of the urban local body.