GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam flays hike in profession tax, trade licence fee

Published - August 03, 2024 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee O. Panneerselvam on Friday criticised the DMK government for the hike in the profession tax, trade licence fee, and rent of the sports stadia of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said these measures would adversely affect the people, and sought the withdrawal of the hike.

Referring to the killing of a Rameswaram fisherman in the Sri Lankan waters, Mr. Pannerselvam, in another statement, called for expediting the repatriation of the fisherman’s mortal remains and the retrieval of the body of a missing person - Ramachandran. The Union government should also provide compensation to the family of the deceased and ensure that all those fishermen admitted to the Jaffna Hospital were being given proper medical treatment. Bilateral talks should be held at the earliest to find a permanent solution to the fisheries dispute, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Meanwhile, in a post on his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran condemned the Tiruppur municipal corporation for reportedly lodging migration workers at a toilet for more than a month and denying basic amenities to them. Mr. Dhinakaran said the workers were hired for conservancy work, and called for strict action against the officials of the urban local body.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.