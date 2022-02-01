Panneerselvam flags rising price of river sand

Some private traders sell it at ₹13,600 per unit, he claimed

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday complained that the retail price of river sand per unit, as charged by sections of private traders, was ₹13,600.

In a statement, he said the price was ₹8,500 per unit when the government came out with an announcement in early January that river sand would be sold at ₹1,000 per unit at the site of quarries.

He suggested that apart from fixing the retail price at the site of quarries, the government fix the price at the level of end consumer for each district, after taking into account the cost of transportation and give details of the quarries from where people can buy the material. Through this measure, the price could be brought down.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK released the fourth and fifth lists, containing names of 1,527 candidates for various local bodies including for the Coimbatore municipal corporation.