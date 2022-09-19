Panneerselvam finds fault with DMK government over Panjankulam incident of untouchability

“At present, this trend is rising. It is no exaggeration that this is because of the DMK government’s indifference” said Mr. Panneerselvam

Special Correspondent CHENNAI:
September 19, 2022 15:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

O. Panneerselvam. File Photo | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan. G

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday said the reported incident of a shopkeeper having practised untouchability in Panjankulam of Tenkasi district brought to the fore the “failure” of  the DMK government in generating awareness among school students about the importance of remaining united. 

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said that even though untouchability had been abolished legally, there had been stray incidents of the practice of untouchability. “At present, this trend is rising. It is no exaggeration that this is because of the DMK government’s indifference.”

Also Read
Police invoke provision of SC / ST Act that denies perpetrators’ entry into troubled village

It was the duty of the government to arrange meetings of elders in areas to impress upon the need for unity.   Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should pay special attention to this matter and provide necessary instructions to the School Education department, the AIADMK’s former coordinator added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T. V. Dhinakaran expressed concerns over reports of migrant workers, hailing from Tamil Nadu, being in the grip of anti-social elements in Myanmar and Thailand. He wanted the Central and State governments to take action for rescuing the workers. It was imperative that the newly created wing for the welfare of non-resident Tamils should be effective in functioning too, Mr. Dhinakaran added. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
discrimination
Tamil Nadu
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app