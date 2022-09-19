Panneerselvam finds fault with DMK government over Panjankulam incident of untouchability

O. Panneerselvam. File Photo | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan. G

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday said the reported incident of a shopkeeper having practised untouchability in Panjankulam of Tenkasi district brought to the fore the “failure” of the DMK government in generating awareness among school students about the importance of remaining united.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said that even though untouchability had been abolished legally, there had been stray incidents of the practice of untouchability. “At present, this trend is rising. It is no exaggeration that this is because of the DMK government’s indifference.”

It was the duty of the government to arrange meetings of elders in areas to impress upon the need for unity. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should pay special attention to this matter and provide necessary instructions to the School Education department, the AIADMK’s former coordinator added.

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T. V. Dhinakaran expressed concerns over reports of migrant workers, hailing from Tamil Nadu, being in the grip of anti-social elements in Myanmar and Thailand. He wanted the Central and State governments to take action for rescuing the workers. It was imperative that the newly created wing for the welfare of non-resident Tamils should be effective in functioning too, Mr. Dhinakaran added.