Panneerselvam faults DMK regime for not establishing even a single medical college in T.N.

The AIADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday faulted the DMK government for not establishing a single medical college in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the steps being taken by the government to identify land for six colleges, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, said that if the government had initiated the process immediately after assuming office, it could have set up the colleges by now, and 900 medical seats would have been available to the State. It was not possible to complete the process in a few months as the time for applying to set up new colleges would lapse in November. It was doubtful whether the State would get the colleges at least during the next academic year.

He called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps on a war-footing to establish medical colleges in Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.

T.T.V. deplores power utility

In a post on his social media handle, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, deplored the practice of the State power utility charging an additional ₹0.34 per unit on industrial units for purchasing power from the open market. The industrial units, including textile and spinning mills, were required to make this payment, apart from the usual ₹1.96 per unit. Industry’s representatives had raised queries as to how fair would it be to levy the additional charge on them when the power utility was buying power from the open market. He called upon the authorities to give up the additional levy immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.