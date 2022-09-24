Panneerselvam expresses surprise over Health Minister’s observation

Referring to the trend of increasing number of fever cases, he said that nearly 25% of people who attended a camp held by the Chennai Corporation were affected

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 16:06 IST

O. Panneerselvam. File Photo | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan. G

AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam on September 24 expressed surprise over Health Minister Ma. Subramanian’s observation that the situation was under control with regard to the management of diseases such as fever, H1N1 influenza and dengue.

Referring to the trend of increasing number of cases of fever, he said that nearly 25% of persons who attended a camp held by the Chennai Corporation in 100 places a few days ago had tested positive. There were reports of shortage of drugs. At the same time, the number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 was also on the rise. 

Mr. Panneerselvam appealed to Chief Minister to ensure that precautionary steps were taken to contain the spread of diseases. 

