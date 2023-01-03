HamberMenu
Panneerselvam expresses concern over possible adverse impact of certain incidents on the State’s progress

January 03, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday expressed concern over the possible adverse impact on the State due to the DMK government’s approach to law and order.  

Referring to reports of sexual harassment of a police constable at a public meeting organised by the ruling party, and gangster ‘Kanjipani’ Imran sneaking into Tamil Nadu, Mr. Panneerselvam called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that law and order was maintained; those who indulged in harassment were arrested; and the gangster and his accomplices were arrested and deported. 

