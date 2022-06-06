Panneerselvam expresses concern over plight of former employees of Transport Corporations

He urges CM M.K. Stalin to ensure that former employees of STC were paid all terminal benefits

He urges CM M.K. Stalin to ensure that former employees of STC were paid all terminal benefits

The AIADMK coordinator, O Panneerselvam, on Monday expressed concern over the plight of former employees of the State Transport Corporations (STCs), who retired from service at the end of May.

In a statement, he quoted unions of employees of the STCs, as saying that of 1,072 employees who retired from service on May 31, only 49 of the State Express Transport Corporation were given an amount of ₹2 lakh each from the employees’ provident fund while 72 employees of the STC, Kumbakonam, were paid ₹15,000 to ₹22,000 from the public provident fund. The remaining 951 persons did not receive any settlement. The practice of issuing post-dated cheques, which was the norm in the past, was not even followed this time. A former deputy manager attached to the Kumbakonam dept. of the STC was said to have died of stress a day after the retirement, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in the matter personally and ensure that all employees of the STCs who retired from service were paid all their terminal benefits immediately.