Panneerselvam expresses concern over injury to school students

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday expressed concern over the injury caused to four students of a panchayat union middle school near Chinnasalem of the Kallakurichi district, following the collapse of the school building’s roof .

Pointing out that three of the injured students were girls, Mr Panneerselvam said the incident had happened despite an announcement made by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the light of an incident in Tirunelveli in December last year wherein three students died after the crash of a toilet wall at a private school that there would not be any more such event. He also recalled that in March this year, two students were injured in the wake of the crash of ceiling at a government primary school in Vagaikulam village near Sayalkudi of Ramanathapuram district.

Contending that the latest incident had reflected “sloppiness” of the DMK government, the AIADMK’s former coordinator called for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention.