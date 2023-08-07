Panneerselvam expresses concern over delay in filling vacancies in T.N. State Transport Corporations 

August 07, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday, August 7, 2023 expressed concern over the delay in filling vacancies in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (STC) for the posts of drivers and conductors.

Even though more than one-and-a-half years had passed since the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Act, 2022, came into existence, it was regrettable that vacancies in the public sector enterprises in the State had not been filled through the Public Service Commission. Young people in the State were wondering whether or not the recruitment for the posts of drivers and conductors in the STCs would take place properly, Mr Panneerselvam said in a statement, calling for the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard.

Toddler’s death

Separately, referring to the recent death of a one-and-a-half-year-old baby whose right hand was amputated last month, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, took exception to the observations of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and officials over the development. Demanding the payment of compensation to the parents of the child, Mr. Dhinakaran said he wanted a probe to be instituted into the allegation of the parents about medical negligence.

